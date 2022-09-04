Gold Secured Currency (GSX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $312,264.00

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Gold Secured Currency has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Gold Secured Currency has a market cap of $552.46 million and $312,264.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Secured Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency Coin Profile

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

Buying and Selling Gold Secured Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

