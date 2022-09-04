Goose Finance Price Down 14.7% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $65,226.19 and approximately $21,078.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

