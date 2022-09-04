Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Grafton Group Stock Up 1.1 %

GFTU opened at GBX 711.40 ($8.60) on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,410 ($17.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 818.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 779.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 903.34.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

About Grafton Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 9.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

