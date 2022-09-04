Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,034 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cerner were worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 4,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,436 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Cerner by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cerner by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after purchasing an additional 112,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

