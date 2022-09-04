Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 6,468 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Extra Space Storage worth $53,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 588.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $199.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

