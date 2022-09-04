Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $54.44 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Aflac worth $54,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 499,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,154,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

