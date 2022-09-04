Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $64.01 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,073,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,591 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of UBS Group worth $64,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UBS Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,637,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UBS Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,894,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,601,000 after buying an additional 104,608 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group Profile

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

