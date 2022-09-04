Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after buying an additional 315,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PM opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

