Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,629 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $43,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,280,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

TSCO opened at $187.60 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

