Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,272 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hershey were worth $48,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

