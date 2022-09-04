Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 24,738 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $52,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,789 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

CP opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

