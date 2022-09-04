Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 213.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

