GYEN Market Cap Reaches $19.42 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $6,671.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834214 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015528 BTC.
About GYEN
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
GYEN Coin Trading
