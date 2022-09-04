Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $267,000.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

CLDX opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

