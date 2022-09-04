Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $428,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,019,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 207.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after buying an additional 256,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after buying an additional 243,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.71.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

