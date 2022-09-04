Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $305,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

PYPL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

