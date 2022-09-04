Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

