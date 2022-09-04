Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

