Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 2,196 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

UTHR stock opened at $222.91 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

