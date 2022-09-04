Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 29,938 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 420.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

