Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 7,592 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Vera Therapeutics worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 10.2 %

VERA stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $30,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,042.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,626 shares of company stock worth $1,373,102. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

