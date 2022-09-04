Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $3.67 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $3.67 or 0.00018483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $829,719.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132572 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035917 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022168 BTC.
Hermez Network Profile
Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.
Hermez Network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
