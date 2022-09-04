Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,129 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

