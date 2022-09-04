Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. 1,047,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,456. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

