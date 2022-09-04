Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 228,276 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,284. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.