Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Brunswick worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. B. Riley cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,640. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

