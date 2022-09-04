Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,019 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 378,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,657. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

