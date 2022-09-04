Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137,748 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,576 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,740,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 1,271.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 135,047 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Melius assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Hawaiian Stock Down 0.1 %

HA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 572,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $763.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $691.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

