Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $13.98 Million Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 536,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,983,000. Ethan Allen Interiors comprises 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.35. 142,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,339. The company has a market cap of $591.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.