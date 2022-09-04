Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,467 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 95,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilltop Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of HTH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.