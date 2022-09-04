Holo (HOT) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $375.23 million and $41.88 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031341 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00083179 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00040206 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official website is holo.host. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.