Honest (HNST) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Honest (HNST) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Honest has a total market cap of $840,044.39 and $150.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834002 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.
Honest Coin Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.
Honest Coin Trading
