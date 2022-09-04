Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 136.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 607,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,299,000 after buying an additional 350,500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4,911.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.89. 2,748,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,478. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

