Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 1.9% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

