Hummingbird Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,226.00 (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Hummingbird Finance has a market cap of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.

About Hummingbird Finance

Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hummingbird Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hummingbird Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hummingbird Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

