Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Monday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.15-$3.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.15-3.45 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 73,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,144. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,730 shares of company stock worth $1,217,282 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

