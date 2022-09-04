IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) is Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s Largest Position

Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up 13.2% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $29,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IAC by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IAC by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after acquiring an additional 287,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IAC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Down 0.9 %

IAC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. 502,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $158.81.

Insider Activity at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

