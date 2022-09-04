ICHI Price Hits $5.19 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ICHI has a total market cap of $25.64 million and approximately $381,825.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.19 or 0.00026112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015618 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,940,566 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

