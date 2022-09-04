ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,206,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,417,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

