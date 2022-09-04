iMe Lab (LIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $465,392.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832480 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015528 BTC.
iMe Lab Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
Buying and Selling iMe Lab
