Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Head-To-Head Review

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymergen has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -449.36% Zymergen -2,508.94% -93.37% -61.14%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Zymergen $16.74 million 13.68 -$361.79 million ($3.55) -0.62

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Zymergen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inhibitor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymergen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Zymergen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Zymergen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zymergen 0 6 0 0 2.00

Zymergen has a consensus target price of $6.28, indicating a potential upside of 185.23%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Zymergen beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

