Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,787 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.26. 209,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,211. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

