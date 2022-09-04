Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases $378,957.15 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38.
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20.
Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $65.26 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.