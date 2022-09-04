Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases $378,957.15 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $65.26 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

