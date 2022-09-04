Insider Buying: Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Acquires $22,266.30 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $22,266.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,067,850 shares in the company, valued at $28,598,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $326.98 million, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,203,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Global Water Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 384,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

