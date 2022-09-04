Instadapp Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.70 Million (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Instadapp has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $56,848.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.
Instadapp Profile
Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.
Instadapp Coin Trading
