Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

INTC opened at $31.22 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

