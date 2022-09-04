Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.41.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

