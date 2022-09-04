International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,489. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.