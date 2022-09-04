International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.83. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

