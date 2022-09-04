Internet Computer Price Hits $6.36 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00032249 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $43.55 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00838854 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015546 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,968,180 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.